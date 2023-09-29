First Contact Physiotherapist by Menlo Park

Background -

An excellent opportunity to join one of the most innovative and forward-thinking practices in the south-west.

You will be given dedicated GP mentor time each month, benefit from your own personal CPD fund with paid training courses for your ongoing development and will be encouraged to take up a specialism with the practice keen to stress there is no glass ceiling for any clinician in their organisation.

Salary - £43,000 - £50,000 + NHS pension + 30 Days Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Location - North Devon

The surgery -

Popular, high-profile GP Training & Research Practice

Large team of GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, OH Nurses, Mental Health Nurses and FCPs

Very keen on staff development

Coffee break and team lunch built into the template every day

SystmOne practice

Always seeking ways to progress within primary care

Visionary Partnership and management supporting Physician Associate progression

Constantly embracing changes and new technologies

Your role -

Sign posting to secondary care, community physios, onward referrals

20 minute appointments

Offer exceptional levels of care to all patients you see

Progress clinically with the support of the Partners and management

Specialist interests encouraged and supported

The benefits -

NHS pension

Group Indemnity scheme

30 Days Annual Leave + Bank holidays

Tremendous support structure

