Housekeeper by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeper | Cambridge | Permanent Contract | Full-Time & Part Time Hours Available | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits

Spire Cambridge Lea are looking for Housekeeping staff to join their established team at their hospital based in Impington. We have full time and part time hours available.

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital, we provide comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment. You can get fast access to consultants who are experts in their field and can provide you with personalised treatments, all in a safe environment.

Duties and responsibilities

Playing an important part in the continual function of the hospital. To support and maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with housekeeping and infection control policy and to ensure the team is operating within all established regulations, legislation and Spire policies and procedures including Infection Prevention Control.

To ensure that all areas of the hospital are clean and well presented.

To work as part of the housekeeping rota as part of the team.

To help manage and control Laundry levels and assist in laundry ordering and reject reporting.

To ensure all documentation is completed accurately and in a timely manner including audits and Health and Safety risk assessments.

To be responsible for the day to day maintenance of the equipment provided, checking for faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager.

Assist with the control of stock levels and request supplies.

To be flexible to assist in other hotel services departments should the need arise

.Who we're looking for

Previous experience of cleaning in a commercial or care environment essential

Previous experience of working within a healthcare environment desirable

Experience of working in a customer focused role desirable.

Strong customer service skills with a keen eye for detail.

Ability to communicate with a wide range of people at all levels.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.