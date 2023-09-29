Bank Perioperative Practitioner- Cardiac Scrub by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Perioperative Practitioner- Cardiac Scrub | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Bristol

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to grow our Bank Theatre team and we have exciting opportunities for Theatre Practitioner's with a focus on Cardiac Scrub, to join our team.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led Cardiac surgery

- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- Qualified ODP/Scrub Nurse.

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable.

- At least 2 years scrub experience.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

