Lead Psychologist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Lead Psychologist specialising in neurorehabilitation to work with a leading private provider in North London. This is a full-time role, working 37.5 hours per week, Monday - Friday (09:00 - 17:00).



Managing a team of 5, you will coordinate the service, mentor members of the team and oversee the governance of the department. You will oversee the day-to-day running of the specialist service which includes inpatient and outpatient acute neuro patients. Specialties include acquired neurological conditions such as TBI, Stroke & spinal injury as well as patients diagnosed with functional neurological disorders.



To apply for this Lead Psychologist role, you must be a HCPC Registered Practitioner Psychologist. You will have previous experience with managing or leading teams and have a proven track record working with neurological patients. You will be working with one of the UK`s leading rehabilitation units, and with a provider who regularly invests in both their facilities and their people.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £80,000 and a generous benefits package, including 25 25-day holiday (option to buy/sell), bank holidays, pension, healthcare, life assurance and much more.

If this full-time Lead Psychologist job in London motivates and inspires you, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. We`d love to help you get your next role.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.