Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Advanced Nurse Practitioner - Hull

Locum, flexible, hourly pay

Chase Medical are pleased to announce we're on the lookout for Nurse Practitioners in the Hull area! If you'd like to top up your earnings or enhance your CPD then this could be a great opportunity for you! Our ANP shifts can be booked around your busy schedule and will allow you to top your earnings up with no obligation to take what you're offered. We offer ad hoc or advanced booking so if you see a break in your work life it could be a good opportunity to fill those gaps.

Benefits that Chase Medical also can offer are:

Competitive pay rates ranging from £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay).

Specialist locum and permanent teams.

Nationwide shift opportunities, we're currently working with over 60% of GP surgeries.

A free registration process that grants you access to the shifts in your area.

Quick and easy shift booking through our Chase Medical app.

CPD enhancement with locum work.

If you're interested and are new to locum work, then Rowan would be able to take your call on 01142757421 and have a quick chat on how it works and what benefits you could get from it.

Nurse practitioners looking to take on these shifts should have experience ideally in primary care settings and be able to see patients with minor illness and physical and clinical assessment skills. Prescribing would also be a qualification that we would like to see. If you have any more questions, then get in touch with Rowan via email at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical Permanent Team:

We also have permanent work opportunities available! If you're after that dream job or are looking to move to part time permanent employment, then our perm team can be on hand to work on finding what you're looking for.

About Chase Medical:

With over a decade of experience in recruitment, Chase Medical are one of the leading primary care specialist agencies in the UK. We have two dedicated teams that provide permanent and locum opportunities to both clinical and non-clinical staff in general practice. Registering with us is a quick and easy process involving an informal chat with one of our team members, followed by a short document check over video. This should take no longer than 15 minutes and can be booked in around whatever your scheduling needs are. If you'd like more information about what we do at Chase or would like to chat about how to get booked in, call Rowan on 01142757421 and he'll walk you through the process.

Maybe this isn't quite what you're after. If by chance you know someone who would love this opportunity, refer them! You can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral if you get in touch with us!