Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, North Nottingham.

Full time hours, NHS Pension, Upskilling training on offer, £40,000 - £44,000 DOE, Honours Agenda for Change Annual Leave, On-site parking.

We are working with a friendly GP surgery on the outskirts of Nottingham who are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced Practice Nurse who is looking to progress their career in General Practice. The centre has a very supportive, flexible, forward-thinking nursing and HCA team and pride themselves on strong team.

They are looking for someone to work a minimum of 30 hours per week and to include a Friday. The centre is offering full time hours but may consider part time for the right candidate.

Necessary Skills

- Cytology

- Wound care

- Baby imms

- Travel Imms

- Chronic Disease Management

A Non-medical prescribing qualification would be desirable but not essential.

Benefits

- Salary between £40,000 - £44,000 DOE.

- Upskilling training

- Full time hours

- NHS Pension

- On-site parking

- AFC Annual Leave

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, please contact Liz on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Elizabeth.Heslip@chase-medical.com.



Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 40% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!