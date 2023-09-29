Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Buckinghamshire
Winsford, £19.50 per hour a year although this is negotiable depending on experience, 5 weeks annual leave, Good CQC, training & CPD development, parking on site!
We are currently working with a friendly, modern, and successful clinic near Winsford who are looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent, part-time basis. The surgery has a good CQC report which has been maintained over many years and which demonstrates the success of this centre. 30 hours over 3 days.
Having worked in Primary Care/General Practice previously is essential for this role.
Required Skills/Experiences:
* Cytology
* Baby Immunisations
* Travel Immunisations
* Flu vaccinations
* Chronic disease management.
Benefits
* Training and CPD on offer
* £19.50 per hour
* 5 weeks Annual leave
* NHS pension
* Free parking on site
If you are interested in this role or would like more information, please contact Liz on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Elizabeth.Heslip@chase-medical.com.
Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 40% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!