Practice Nurse by Chase Medical

Practice Nurse, Buckinghamshire

Winsford, £19.50 per hour a year although this is negotiable depending on experience, 5 weeks annual leave, Good CQC, training & CPD development, parking on site!

We are currently working with a friendly, modern, and successful clinic near Winsford who are looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent, part-time basis. The surgery has a good CQC report which has been maintained over many years and which demonstrates the success of this centre. 30 hours over 3 days.

Having worked in Primary Care/General Practice previously is essential for this role.

Required Skills/Experiences:

* Cytology

* Baby Immunisations

* Travel Immunisations

* Flu vaccinations

* Chronic disease management.

Benefits

* Training and CPD on offer

* £19.50 per hour

* 5 weeks Annual leave

* NHS pension

* Free parking on site



