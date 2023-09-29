Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Chase Medical

Calling all Advanced Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Clinical Practitioners!

Are you looking for a new role?

Chase Medical has permanent opportunities for qualified and newly qualified Advanced Nurse Practitioners and Advanced Clinical Practitioners nationwide!

We currently can offer permanent positions in GP Surgeries for all Advanced Nurse Practitioners nationwide meaning the opportunity is all yours! Why don't you come see what we can do for you?

Skills and qualifications you will need:

Minor Illness

Physical and Clinical Assessments skills

Master's in Advanced Practice or a Level 7 in Minor Illness and Assessment

or a in Prescribing is desirable; however , we are open to looking at applications without prescribing!

Who is Chase Medical?

Chase Medical is a leading agency who specialise in Primary Care. We can provide a high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for both Clinical and Non-Clinical staff. Our aim is to find you flexible locum shifts or permanent work. You can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments!

Chase Medical works exclusively with GP Surgeries. This helps us to ensure we source the best roles for our applications.

Chase Medical Benefits:

Mobile app , providing easy access to live shifts/jobs.

To be able to see the opportunities we have available you need to register with us. It's a quick and easy process!

If you'd like to see our opportunities, then please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on 01142757421. You can also email your CV directly to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com

