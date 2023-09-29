Physician Associate by Chase Medical

Physician Associate

Near Buckinghamshire

Permanent, up to full-time hours available

Salary: Upto £47k per annum (Negotiable, DOE)

I'm working with a forward-thinking Practice near the Buckinghamshire area that is looking for an experienced Physician Associate to join their team permanently. The large purpose-built surgery has a modern look with plenty of staff parking space. The surgery has a "Good" CQC rating that they've been able to maintain over the years and are happy to support you through your professional development.

This is a PCN Role where you'll be working accross 3 of their sites. The surgeries have an average of about 4000 patients on their list, and they have a full team available.

Benefits

Upto £47K per annum

25 days of annual leave

"Good" CQC rated practice

Training opportunities

NHS Pension

NHS Indemnity

CPD Hours

Training Opportunity

Discounts and vouchers



Ideally, they would like an experienced Physician Associate to join their close-knit team, but they're also happy to offer additional support to help get you started. You'll be seeing patients with a range of minor illness, and minor injury, triage, and completing patient assessments.

To apply or learn more about the role, please call me at 0114 275 7421, or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

