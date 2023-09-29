Podiatrist by Chase Medical

Podiatrist

At least one day per week

Near Leatherhead

A lovely Podiatrist clinic is looking for an experienced Podiatrist who's able to hit the ground running. This is your chance to work for a well-known Podiatrist clinic and they are flexible if you'd only to work one or two days per week.

To apply for this role, you'll need to be HCPC Registered Podiatrist you will be performing a wide range of podiatry treatments including but not limited to

Biomechanics

Laser therapy

Nail surgery

Routine appoints and diagnosing patients

Good interpersonal skills

Does this sound interesting to you?

Please call me at 01142757421 or email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com and I'll be happy to discuss this vacancy with you.

Do you know someone who might be interested in this vacancy? Please let us know as you can earn up to £500 depending on their skills) once they start working with us.

