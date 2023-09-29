For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Pharmacy Technician by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 489 jobs
BlackburnLocation
Blackburn
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Experienced Pharmacy Technician

Permanent staff

Band 4/5 up to £32k (Neg, DOE)

A well-known PCN group near Blackburn is looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. The practices are about a 5-10 minute drive from each other with a "Good" CQC - Rating. The practices have a small/medium patient list size, with an average list of 7500 patients.

The practices have a "good" CQC rating which they have been able to maintain over the years.

Benefits

  • Band 4/5 (Negotiable, DOE)
  • 5 weeks of annual leave
  • Bank holidays off
  • NHS Pension
  • Additional benefits including sick pay


Requirements

  • Medication Queries
  • Stock Management
  • GHPC Registered


Ideally, you'd have experience working as Pharmacy Technician in a GP Surgery and be able to work independently. This is an exciting opportunity to work for a well established team with plenty of support available. They're looking to recruit to have the capacity to expand their patient size, but they're a really lovely team consisting of 4GPs, PNs, Physician Associates, Clinical Pharmacists with a wider non- clinical team.

If you wish to learn more about the role, please get in touch on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. You can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

Do you know someone looking for an exciting new career? Our brilliant referral scheme will entitle you to up to £500 for every successful referral!

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a market-leading agency specialising in primary care, providing clinical staff to over 40% of General Practices across the UK. You will have access to a wide range of job types, ranging from full-time, part-time, and locum work. We will work closely with you to ensure the new role or shifts meets your requirements and needs.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Pharmacy Technician by Chase Medical
company logo
Chase Medical Limited
Blackburn
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time