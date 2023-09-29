Pharmacy Technician by Chase Medical

Experienced Pharmacy Technician

Permanent staff

Band 4/5 up to £32k (Neg, DOE)

A well-known PCN group near Blackburn is looking for a Clinical Pharmacist to join their team on a permanent basis. The practices are about a 5-10 minute drive from each other with a "Good" CQC - Rating. The practices have a small/medium patient list size, with an average list of 7500 patients.

The practices have a "good" CQC rating which they have been able to maintain over the years.

Benefits

Band 4/5 (Negotiable, DOE)

5 weeks of annual leave

Bank holidays off

NHS Pension

Additional benefits including sick pay



Requirements

Medication Queries

Stock Management

GHPC Registered



Ideally, you'd have experience working as Pharmacy Technician in a GP Surgery and be able to work independently. This is an exciting opportunity to work for a well established team with plenty of support available. They're looking to recruit to have the capacity to expand their patient size, but they're a really lovely team consisting of 4GPs, PNs, Physician Associates, Clinical Pharmacists with a wider non- clinical team.

If you wish to learn more about the role, please get in touch on 01142757421 and ask for Olo. You can also email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com

