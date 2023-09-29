Nursing Associate by Chase Medical

Nursing Associate

Near Bletchley

I'm happy to advertise for an experienced Nursing Associate to work for a well-known healthcare provider near the Bletchley area. This is an amazing opportunity to join a well-led Nursing Associate team and progress in your primary care skills. You'll be based across 3 sites all within a 10-minute drive from each other.

The practices have a small collective patient list size of about 15000 across all 3 sites. They are trying to increase their patient size and maintain their reputation for being a well-led service provider. In return, you'll receive

UPTO £26000 PER ANNUM (depending on experience)

25 days of annual leave

Bank holidays off

NHS discounts

Maternity/Paternity support

Additional benefits

Ideally, you'll have primary care experience and be able to perform the below skills

Bloods

ECGS

Chronic Disease Checks

NHS Health checks and New patient checks

Vaccinations



To apply or learn more about the role, please call me at 0114 275 7421, or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

