Night Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Night Porter | Spire Murrayfield Hospital - Edinburgh | Permanent | Full time



Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Night Porter to assist with the general security of the hospital buildings and grounds.



The hours will be between 9pm and 7am, across a 7 day rota.



Duties included in this role:

- Transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner

- Collect and deliver clean and dirty linen

- Collect and dispose of refuse domestic and clinical waste and recycling (with appropriate training)

- Assist with the general security of the hospital buildings and associated grounds

- Arrange furniture and equipment

- Undertake reception/switchboard duties as required

- Ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department

- Assist with administrative tasks where required for example answering the telephone, helping prepare medical records etc

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post



The ideal candidate will have:

- Excellent communication skills and presentation are essential

- Ability to delivery excellent customer service

- Ability to work independently and priories according to various demands

- A full, clean driving licence is essential



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Katie via



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: 19th October 2023 In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.