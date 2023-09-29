Theatre Practitioner - Anaesthetic and Recovery by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Anaesthetics and Recovery Practitioner | Theatres | Excellent CPD and training opportunities| Band 5/6 equivalent, dependant on experience | Parkway, Solihull | Full Time

Spire Parkway Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced an experienced Anaesthetic and Recovery Practitioner to join our Theatre department. This is a full time position with NO NIGHT SHIFT requirements.

At Spire Parkway we believe in helping our people to develop their career and be the best that they can be, offering award winning CPD whilst being fully supported by your theatre team and senior management team. The successful candidate will be expected to work in Anaesthetic and Recovery.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, " Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be required to provide exemplary patient care carrying out anaesthetic and recovery duties in a theatre setting.

- Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Promoting best practise and contributing towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- You must be a qualified Nurse or ODP with experience in anaesthetics and recovery

- You hold a valid NMC or HCPC pin with no conditions or restrictions

- Previous hospital experience is essential

- Be able to build and hold relationships with consultants

- Excellent communication skills

- ILS or ALS training would be beneficial, however we can provide this training

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications