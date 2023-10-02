Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper



Oaklands House, SO30 3HP



Full Time 37 hours per week



Pay rate £11.48 per hour



Employee Benefits Scheme

Refer a Friend Scheme

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Free hot meal on shift

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation - the result being that the highest possible standards of care are provided for our residents.Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit a Head Housekeeper, experience would be an advantage but not essential.Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies





The ideal candidate for the role will have:

