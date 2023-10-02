Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant



Day and Night shifts Available



Pay Rate Per Hour £11.10



Albany Lodge Nursing Home, CR0 2BZ



Only UK applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care. We're looking for motivated, positive individuals with great interpersonal skills to come and join our team.



Currently we are recruiting for Care Assistants for one of our 18 care homes - Albany Lodge, based in Croydon.



Job requirements:



Supporting the need of our residents within the home.

Manage their personal care, which includes washing, dressing, eating.

Supporting and helping with their health care needs, including routine checks, or administrating medication.

Working with other healthcare professionals within the home, to ensure that all care needs meet the highest possible standards.

Manual handling, using equipment where required.

Working with the most up to date care home IT technologies

Rewards and Benefits:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of probation

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Free hot meals on duty

Friendly team and supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff. Non-experienced staff have the opportunity to work towards a recognised care qualification.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Refer a friend Scheme

The ideal candidate for the role will have:

