Housekeeping Assistant by Future Care Group

Housekeeper Assistant



Steep House Pertersfield GU32 2HS



Full Time - 30 Hours per week plus Weekends



Pay Rate £10.43 Per Hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Have you ever thought about a career in Social Care? Or you maybe already work in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates.



We are actively looking to recruit for a Housekeeper Assistant - experience would be an advantage but not essential.



The Job role:

Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment. working with the most up to date /state of the art care home technologies.



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Free Hot meal on shift



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

