Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group

Laundry Assistant



Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS



Part Time hours 2 days per week



Pay Rate per hour £10.52



We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.



The Role

As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.

Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.

The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.

To keep everything running smoothly in the homes and report to the head of housekeeping.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation



The ideal candidate for the role will have: