Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group

Laundry Assistant
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 56 jobs
South Croydon
South Croydon
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Part-time
Part-time
Other
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Laundry Assistant

Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS

Part Time hours 2 days per week

Pay Rate per hour £10.52

We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.

The Role

  • As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.
  • Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.
  • The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.
  • To keep everything running smoothly in the homes and report to the head of housekeeping.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation


The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
