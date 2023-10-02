Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group
South CroydonLocationSouth Croydon
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Laundry Assistant
Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS
Part Time hours 2 days per week
Pay Rate per hour £10.52
We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.
The Role
- As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.
- Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.
- The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.
- To keep everything running smoothly in the homes and report to the head of housekeeping.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
