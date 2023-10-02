For Employers
Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 56 jobs
AbingdonLocation
Abingdon
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Kitchen Assistant

Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN

Full time hours per week

Pay rate per hour £10.55

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are currently looking to recruit a kitchen assistant for Stowford House OX13 6LN

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

The Job Role

The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:

  • To assist in the preparation of meals.
  • To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
  • To participate in any training, as required
  • To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
  • To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
  • To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation


The ideal candidate will have

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
