Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant



Stowford House Care Home, OX13 6LN



Full time hours per week



Pay rate per hour £10.55



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are currently looking to recruit a kitchen assistant for Stowford House OX13 6LN



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees



Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance



Free hot meals at work



Free uniform



Free car parking



DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation





The ideal candidate will have

