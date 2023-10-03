Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse



Bourne House Nursing Home, KT6 6QR



Full Time Hours Night shifts available



£21.00 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role



Have you worked in the Social Care Sector and looking for an employer who would take care of your future? Look no further - The Future Care Group offers career progression, training and development, amazing employee benefits and highly competitive rates. And in these uncertain times, social care is one of the few sectors that can offer you employment and continuous income, as well as school services for your children.



We are actively looking to recruit for Registered General Nurse - to join the team at Bourne House Nursing Home, Surbiton, KT6 6QR



Day to day duties of this role:



Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Benefits include:



£250 Welcome Bonus on completion of 6 mths probation

Great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Full time, Days and Nights Shifts available.

Great opportunities for promotion.

Free hot meal on duty

Required Qualifictions: