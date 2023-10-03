Deputy Chef by Future Care Group

Deputy Chef



Priory Court Care Home, KT17 1TJ



Hours per week: 44



Pay rate per hour £14.05



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to be part of something special and have the freedom to be creative and show off your flare? We have an unexpected opportunity for one of the few roles that if you do well, compliments come your way on a daily basis.



This role will guarantee the successful applicant new experiences every day, as no two days are ever the same. If you think you have the creative ability to make delicious and nutritious dishes to meet the needs of our varied client group and a can-do attitude with great communication skills, then we would love you to apply.



The successful applicant will have previous experience in:



To support the head chef to managing a busy kitchen

Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.

Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,

Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.

Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.

Rewards and benefits:



£250 welcome bonus on completion of 6 months probation

Employee Benefits Scheme

Free hot meal on Shift

Employee Assistance Programme

Free parking

Refer a friend Scheme

Friendly team and very supportive manager



Job - Requirements

