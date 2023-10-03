Outpatient Bookings Advisor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Outpatients Bookings Advisor | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Cardiff | Part Time | 25 hours per week

Spire Cardiff Hospital are currently looking to recruit an Outpatient Booking Advisor to join our outpatients bookings team. The role is to ensure the accurate booking of patient appointments using in house and Microsoft software packages.

The hours of work are Monday - Friday between 08:00am - 18:00 and rostered around business activity.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and responsibilities

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of referrals and calls the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Make, amend or cancel bookings as requested by Consultants or patients and notify all relevant departments.

Ensuring that credit card data is captured for all patients attending the hospital.

Receive and deal with all patient telephone queries.

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar fast paced environment, handling large call volumes

Must be a good communicator, excellent telephone manner, have good computer literacy with experience and knowledge of Excel, Word and customer data bases

Someone who works well as part of a team but also able to work with little supervision in accordance with Spire policies.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications