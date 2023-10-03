Inpatient Coordinator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Coordinator | Administration, Customer Service, Reception | Cardiff | Part Time, Permanent | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Enhanced Pay for Unsocial Hours

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking to bring on an Inpatient Coordinator within their established team to provide an efficient and effective reception/customer service to all user groups within the inpatient reception areas (including switchboard) ensuring that a high standard of friendly and co-operative communication is maintained at all times.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Working hours and days - 6am-8pm on a rota plus some weekend work (6am-2pm/12pm-8pm shifts).

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide an efficient and effective telephone/paging/radio customer service for all users throughout the hospital whether working in the switchboard room or on duty at ward/main reception.

When on duty all inpatient co-ordinators are responsible for; the call logger at main reception, all switchboard apparatus in the switchboard room, computers and printers on the ward areas. Any problems with equipment are to be resolved by inpatient co-ordinator on duty in the first instance and if necessary then raised to the Inpatient Reception Team Leader for resolution.

All inpatient co-ordinators are responsible for any financial transactions carried out at reception areas, deferring to the Business Administration department where necessary.

To work with the Main Reception Team Leader to help resolve all customer/service user complaints and proactively produce solutions on all complaints raised. Inpatient Co-ordinators must at all times be aware of the complaints procedure at SPIRE Hospital Cardiff and use the relevant complaint form to log complaints.

Who we're looking for:

Demonstrable Customer Service experience

Exceptional Customer Service skills

Previous Administration / Reception experience.

MS Office literate, SAP would also be desirable; however, is not essential

Previous Healthcare experience would be advantageous but not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rota for part time staff)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.