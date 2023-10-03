Deputy Chef by Future Care Group

For Employers
Deputy Chef

Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LD

Full time hours 30 per week

Pay rate per hour £14

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are recruiting for a Deputy Chef to join our team at Chestnut View- part of a leading care provider group. We have a good CQC rating and exceptional reviews on the carehome.co.uk website, but don't just take our word for it, go online and take a look.

The Role:

  • Food Preparation to serve hot and cold meals, as and when required according to the menu and resident preference.
  • Provide for special dietary requirements where necessary with a variety and nutritional balance, also take into account the preferences of individual residents needs,
  • Responsibility to organise and purchasing of groceries and other goods.
  • Prepare and store food, according to requirements set by the Environmental Health Regulations.
  • Allocating and coordinating the work of Kitchen Assistants

The successful applicant will have previous experience in:

  • Managing a busy kitchen
  • Setting and presenting daily menus and special events
  • Ordering and monitoring supplies in line with a budget

Rewards and Benefits:

  • Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more
  • Employee Assistance programme
  • Free hot meal on duty
  • Free onsite parking
  • Opportunity to express ideas and be part of a dynamic team


Job - Requirements

  • NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Food & Hygiene or Catering Services,
  • Awareness of COSHH
  • Be aware of, and adhere to the Home's policy in relation to Health and Safety at Work Act reporting any situations or incidents which cause risk or injury
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.


