Bank Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Staff Nurse | Wards | Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Flexible working

Spire Thames Valley are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Registered Nurse to join our Staffing Bank.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

You will be expected to take charge of the ward, monitoring care given to patients and the delegation of duties

Proving excellent patient care and clinical support to staff and patients

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

Who we're looking for

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

- You must have a minimum of 2 years surgical experience

- Experience in supporting and mentoring junior staff members is desirable but not essential

- Experience in caring for acutely unwell patients is desirable but not essential

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications