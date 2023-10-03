Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper



Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LA



Full time hours per week 37.5 alternate weekends



Pay rate per hour £12.50



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are actively recruiting for a Head Housekeeper to manage our housekeeping team at Chestnut view care home in Haslemere.



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



The Job role:



The Head Housekeeper will manage the laundry and all domestic service areas, working closely with their teams to provide strong leadership, management and inspiration to ensure the highest service standards are achieved and maintained at all times.



Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Previous supervisory experience in a housekeeping environment



Good understanding of housekeeping duties.

Good communication skills

Team Player

High level cleaning standards



INDMP

