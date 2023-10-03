Invasive Cardiac Physiologist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Invasive Cardiac Physiologist | Cardiology | Equivalent Band 7 | Cardiff | Flexible hours offered, Full time, Part time or Job share

We are looking for an experienced Invasive Cardiac Physiologist to join our busy Cath Lab team in Cardiff. We are open to look at full time, part time or job share.



Spire Cardiff Hospital is a premium provider of private healthcare in South Wales. We practice some of the most advanced treatments with the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening, rehabilitation and cutting-edge surgical procedures across a variety of specialist treatments which are all delivered through our expert and caring clinical teams.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for someone with outstanding communication skills as you will be working with patients of all ages and backgrounds. The right candidate should also be self-motivated with strong IT skills and knowledge on the latest sector guidelines.

You must have EP experience, experience in Pacemaker and other Device Implants such as CRT-D, CRT-P, Loop Recorder - programming and follow up (including Home Monitoring), angiograms and angioplasty.

Who we're looking for:

BSc Clinical Physiology or equivalent

Ideally have a minimum of 4 years' experience post registration, able to work autonomously.

Electrophysiology - have experience of performing diagnostic and ablation procedures on a variety of cardiac arrhythmias - Atrial flutter, AVNRT, AVRT. AF ablation - both Cryo balloon ablation and RF

Complex mapping procedures - VT, AT, AF using the Abbott Precision system Intermediate Life Support (ILS)

Experience of the implantation and follow -up of a variety of complex and non-complex cardiac devices - single and dual chamber pacemakers and ICD, CRTp, CRTd, ILRs

Remote monitoring of all Cardiac Devices

Percutaneous coronary intervention

You should be on the RCCP/AHCS register

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on 07842 423 313 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications