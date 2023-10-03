Perioperative Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Perioperative Theatre Practitioner | Private Hospital | Band 5 / 6 | Full time | Tunbridge Wells | Fully funded training programs and career progression opportunities | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital is recruiting for a highly motivated and experienced Theatre Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team. With a focus on Scrub, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working within a highly supportive as a perioperative practitioner you will be responsible for providing excellent patient care to a range of surgical patients. You will scrub for a range of surgeries including Ortho, General, Gynae, GU, ENT, Breast and Ophthalmic. You will be required to order and store specialised kits used for these types of surgeries. You will keep preference cards for the surgeons and keep these up to date with any changes.

Who we're looking for:

HCPC registered ODP or NMC (including the Anaesthetic module) registered Nurse

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player who is also used to working under minimum supervision

You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

You will have the opportunity to hone your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications