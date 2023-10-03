Bank Theatre Surgical First Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Theatre Surgical First Assistant | Solihull | Surgical Theatres | Bank | Competitive Salary | Award Winning CPD |

As part of our ongoing expansion, Spire Parkway Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Bank Surgical First Assistant to expand on their experience.

You will be joining us at a very exciting time and will support the Theatre department, whilst playing a pivotal role in the ongoing development and further expansion of clinical services at Spire Parkway Hospital.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Provide surgical first assistance for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism

- Provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre

- Our operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

- Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.



Who we're looking for:

- Surgical First Assistant/Advanced Scrub Practitioner Extended Role qualification in perioperative practice.

- Evidence of post registration continual professional development in the role of Surgical First Assistant/Advanced Scrub Practitioner Extended Role

- Operating Departmental Practitioner/Registered Nurse (no restrictions)

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Working Hours: Flexible - Variety of shifts

Contract Type: Bank - 0 to 37.5 hours p/week

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Faye Nasser on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

