Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Menlo Park are working with a forward-thinking and very close knit, GP training practice with an experienced and very supportive MDT, looking to add another ANP to the team. You would benefit from 15 minute appointments and a very reasonable workload of around 12 appointments in the morning and 12 in the afternoon. There is flexibility around days and hours and they are open to both full and part time. You will also benefit from a lot of support and training that may interest you to further your career. Regular team meetings and clinical huddles to discuss best practice and share cases.

Salary - £50,000 - £55,000 per annum DOE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays + Study Leave + Indemnity + Sick Pay

Location - Manchester

Forward-thinking GP training practice

CQC Good

High QOF achieving

Strong staff retention

Work alongside a highly skilled and very supportive multi-disciplinary team

Very supportive and long standing partnership team

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments, minor illness and injury

Flexible around days and start and finish times

Great opportunities to progress and develop your career

See all age ranges

15 minute appointments

Very reasonable workload - 12 appointments in the morning and 12 in the afternoon

Salary up to £55,000 FTE DOE

NHS Pension

5 weeks annual leave

Bank Holidays

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.





Kelly Webster