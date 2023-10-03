Laboratory Manager / Senior Embryologist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Role: Laboratory Manager / Senior Embryologist

Location: Ireland

Salary: €100,000 salary + 25 days holiday + Bank Holidays + Pension + Healthcare + Relocation Support

Full time



We are recruiting for an established clinic with the capacity to process over 1,000 IVF cycles per year. Our client is looking for a either an existing Laboratory Manager, Lead Embryologist, Deputy Laboratory Manager or a Senior Embryologist who is looking for their next career challenge to be lead this highly successful lab and team. This organisation has a network of clinics nationally and internationally and you will be involved in pioneering scientific research and innovation within the field of fertility.



3 great things about this business:



- Investment - you will have access to the latest technologies, equipment and facilities working within a modern laboratory.

- Supportive - as a business they take pride in supporting their employees career ambitions and encouraging further education and career development.

- Success - being part of an established national and international group of clinics will allow you to share best practice with peers throughout the network.



Director told us; ``We are a highly successful clinic which benefits from the wider group infrastructure and clinical network. We are looking for an ambitious individual who is ready to lead a great team of laboratory professionals``



What you will do as a Laboratory Manager:



- As the Lab Manager you will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of this busy Lab.

- You will be supported by an establish team of 8 including a deputy manager and 4 x senior embryologists.

- The ideal candidate will have a recognised Life Sciences degree, Masters or PhD qualifications.

- You will need to possess a proven track record as a Clinical Embryologist, ESHRE certified or equivalent.



To Apply, please complete the above online registration to email a copy of your CV to Apply Now! or contact me on 01904 230002 for an informal confidential chat.

Fertility Talent (part of Stroud Resourcing) Jobs for people in Fertility. Get ahead: Get recognised.