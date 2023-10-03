Bank Physiotherapy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Physiotherapy Assistant | Spire Manchester Hospital | Didsbury | Weekdays



Spire Manchester Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join their Bank as a Bank Physiotherapy Assistant to support the Physiotherapy department.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting Registered Physio's on the ward and in clinics

- Provide a high level of customer service to all patients, consultants and hospital teams

- Maintain an efficient bookings system for all physiotherapy patients, using a computerised system

- Stock Replenishment

- Assess the health and wellbeing needs of people whose needs are relatively stable and consistent

- Help to maintain high standards of cleanliness in the Physio department

- Support administrative team



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working in the healthcare sector would advantageous in a healthcare assistant (NVQ Level 2 minimum), admin or equivalent capacity

- Good administrative and IT skills and a passion for customer service

- The ability to multi-task and prioritise multiple workloads

- Availability to work weekdays

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Access to Gym Discounts via SpireForYou benefits

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.