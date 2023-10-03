Head of Imaging by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Head of Imaging to join a leading private provider in Central London. The role offers a salary of up to £90,000 p/a and excellent benefits including healthcare, life assurance, pension and 25 days holiday plus bank holidays (with option to buy/sell additional holidays). This is a full-time role working predominately Monday - Friday.



As Head of Imaging you will oversee the strategic management of the imaging service across the hospital and their network of outpatient centres. You will provide highly visible leadership across your team (c50 Radiographers) and work closely with the SMT and Consultants to drive efficiencies, identify and implement new services and improve the patient experience. The department offers a variety of services including MRI (including cardiac MRI), CT, DEXA, Ultrasound and X-Ray.



Its an exciting time to be joining the hospital, they offer a variety of adult and paediatric services including oncology, cardiac and neuro/spinal. The business has invested heavily across all of their hospitals within the UK with plans to open future outpatient centres.



To apply for this role, you must be a HCPC registered Radiographer and have a proven track record managing teams and developing services. Please note to achieve the top end of this salary you must have experience of managing multi-modality teams of c50.



You`ll receive an excellent salary of up to £90,000 p/a and a benefits package for your knowledge, expertise and flexibility.



To apply for this full-time Head of Imaging job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today.



