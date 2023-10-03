Nurse RGN by The Cinnamon Care Collection

RGN - Registered General Nurse - Night Shifts

£22.28 per hour plus company benefits

Full Time hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is an 85-bedroom care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support in Hextable, Kent. As part of the Care Village there are also 47 luxurious retirement apartments - Emerson Park - which has access to the range of first-class village facilities.



We are currently looking for a RGN who has the flexibility to work nights, who will ensure at all times the highest standards of clinical care is delivered to the residents in the nursing unit and across the rest of the home. You will be working alongside a team of experienced Seniors and Care Assistants.



We offer full support and career development. Our company ethos is to make a difference and provide person centred care at all times.



Essential Requirements: Active NMC Registration (PIN Number) Previous management/supervisory experience Excellent written and oral communication skills Evidence of recent clinical practice Knowledge of NMC Code of conduct and standards Awareness of the principle of Person Centered Care Understanding of caring for residents with Dementia related illness A flexible approach to working hours



Desired:



Minimum of 2 years' experience post qualification in a residential/nursing or NHS care setting Awareness of Fundamental Standards End of Life Care knowledge and care giving

