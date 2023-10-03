Senior Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Healthcare Assistant - Days

£13.08 per hour plus company benefits

Full Time Hours - Paid Breaks, DBS & Uniform



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is a stunning residential, nursing and dementia home located in Hextable, near Swanley, Kent.



We have an opportunity for a full time experienced Senior Care Assistant to work day shifts within our care team.



As a Senior Day Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the day team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each person's physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting our residents independence, choice and control. In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, making sure all residents needs and wishes are met.



You will carry out detailed handovers to ensure all care plan and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required, conduct direct observations of the day staff team members and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



We offer full training and development opportunities to further your career.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.

