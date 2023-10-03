Senior Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistant - Nights

£13.08 per hour plus company benefits

Paid Breaks, DBS & Uniform

Full Time Hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is a stunning residential, nursing and dementia home located in Hextable, near Swanley, Kent.



We have opportunities for experienced Senior Night Care Assistants to work in our care team.



As a Senior Night Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the night team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met during the night. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each person's physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting our resident's independence, choice and control. In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, making sure all residents' needs and wishes are met.



You will carry out detailed handovers to ensure all care plan and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required, conduct direct observations of the night staff team members and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care, and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.



We offer further support and training and additional company benefits.

