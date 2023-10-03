Bank Pharmacy Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pharmacy Assistant | Spire Leeds Hospital | Roundhay, Leeds | Flexible Working Arrangement



Spire Leeds Hospital are seeking an experienced Pharmacy Assistant to join their team on a Bank basis to assist the pharmacy team across the main hospital pharmacy and oncology pharmacy to provide an exemplary pharmacy service to the hospital and its customers, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.



This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.



Duties and responsibilities:

To assist the pharmacy team to provide an exemplary pharmacy service to the hospital and its customers, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

- Undertake activities to assist in delivering pharmaceutical care.

- Assist in delivering a pharmacy service that meets individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Assist with the movement and management of medicines.

- Modify and structure data, computer records and stock management documents.

- Establish and maintain communication with people on routine activities.

- Contribute to own personal development.

- Maintain own and others' health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Ensure own actions help to maintain quality.

- Ensure own actions support equality, diversity and rights.



Who we're looking for:

- Customer facing experience

- Pharmaceutical experience

- Scottish/National Vocational Qualification (S/NVQ) Level 2 in Pharmacy Services, undertaking training toward this qualification, achievement of a training programme accredited to be of equivalent level to S/NVQ Level 2, or (currently employed staff only) work experience that has been formally assessed and competency registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council

- NVQ Level 2 in Pharmaceutical Service Skills/Level 2 Apprenticeship/Pharmacy Services Assistant

- Administrative role involving checking and monitoring.



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.



We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.