Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a forward-thinking and supportive GP practice north of Nottingham, within a commuting distance to neighbouring Chesterfield and Derby. They currently have an excellent opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their highly skilled, close-knit team.

You would be joining an award-winning organisation that focuses on development, offering sector leading training. The practice works hard to create a flexible and collaborative environment for both clinical and non-clinical staff.

As an ANP at the practice you will work closely with a MDT to deliver quality patient care within the local community.

Salary - £48,000 - £60,000 per annum + 27 days annual leave pro rata + BH

Location - Nottingham

The surgery -

Brilliant management team

CQC Good

Streamlined and effective admin systems'

Hardworking, highly skilled MDT

Close by to local shops, supermarkets, cafes

7050 list size

Your role -

Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner post - 30 hours

Flexible on the days

Masters - DESIRABLE

Non- Medical Prescriber

See acute, urgent on the day appointments

Must have the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team

Primary Care experience - DESIRABLE

See children and adults

Minimal Home Visits

Utilise your prescribing qualification

Mixture of face-to-face, telephone appointments

Managing minor illness and injury

Experience managing Long-term conditions

The benefits -

Market leading salary

Training and development is supported

Fantastic induction period

In-house CPD training sessions

Mentorship

Sector Leading training

27 days annual leave pro rata + BH

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!





Kelly Webster