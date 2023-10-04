Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -
Menlo Park are working with a forward-thinking and supportive GP practice north of Nottingham, within a commuting distance to neighbouring Chesterfield and Derby. They currently have an excellent opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to join their highly skilled, close-knit team.
You would be joining an award-winning organisation that focuses on development, offering sector leading training. The practice works hard to create a flexible and collaborative environment for both clinical and non-clinical staff.
As an ANP at the practice you will work closely with a MDT to deliver quality patient care within the local community.
Salary - £48,000 - £60,000 per annum + 27 days annual leave pro rata + BH
Location - Nottingham
The surgery -
- Brilliant management team
- CQC Good
- Streamlined and effective admin systems'
- Hardworking, highly skilled MDT
- Close by to local shops, supermarkets, cafes
- 7050 list size
Your role -
- Advanced Nurse/Clinical Practitioner post - 30 hours
- Flexible on the days
- Masters - DESIRABLE
- Non- Medical Prescriber
- See acute, urgent on the day appointments
- Must have the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team
- Primary Care experience - DESIRABLE
- See children and adults
- Minimal Home Visits
- Utilise your prescribing qualification
- Mixture of face-to-face, telephone appointments
- Managing minor illness and injury
- Experience managing Long-term conditions
The benefits -
- Market leading salary
- Training and development is supported
- Fantastic induction period
- In-house CPD training sessions
- Mentorship
- Sector Leading training
- 27 days annual leave pro rata + BH
Next Steps:
For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.
If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.
