Bookings Team Leader - Maternity Cover by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bookings Team Leader | Maternity Cover - 12 Month Fixed Term Contract | Bushey | Full Time - 37.5 hours per week | Monday - Friday | Working shifts: 8-4/9-5/10-6 | Free Parking | Competitive salary plus Excellent Benefits |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking to bring on a Bookings Team Leader to join their established team. To be responsible for the line management of the Inpatient Bookings staff in order to present a customer focused professional and effective service that meets and strives to exceed all our customer's expectations. Providing an accurate, efficient, administrative service within the hospital, operating within established Spire policies and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

Overall line management of Inpatient Bookings staff, including meeting of KPIs, new starter inductions, probationary review meetings, return to work interviews following sickness, rota management, authorising of annual leave, deliver team meetings and 1:1 meetings.

To ensure effective liaison with external medical secretaries and assist with the hospital booking system, HMS.

Assist the Hospital Utilisation Manager to ensure theatre utilisation, carrying out elements of this role when the post holder is on annual leave.

To answer telephones and respond to queries in a timely manner.

Accurately confirm details of appointments via letter, over the phone, email and face to face.

To carry out bookings of surgery related appointments and maintain appointment diaries. This includes; surgery bookings, pre-op tests and pre-assessment appointments

Adhere to the hospital Health and Safety policy and any other relevant policies.

To ensure all documentation is handled with confidentiality.

To carry out all duties of the team, and any other reasonable duty deemed necessary.

Who we're looking for

Educated to A level or equivalent

Previous supervisory experience in a customer service focused area

Have led and motivated teams in a busy, fast paced customer facing environment.

Problem solving and conflict management

Motivated and driven with excellent time management skills.

Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

Fully IT literate and a competent user of MS Office

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications