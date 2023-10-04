Weekend Receptionist by Future Care Group

Weekend Receptionist



Steep House Nursing Home GU32 2HS



Petersfield, GU32



Hours - 16 hours per week



Pay rate - £10.43 per hour



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago as a family business and it continues to be run as a family today. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



The role:



The position of Weekend Receptionist, working from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday has become available at Steep House Nursing Home



You will provide a reception service to visitors for enquiries, communication systems, related administration and other customer assistance, to standards specified by the Home, adhering to company and statutory regulations.



Key job responsibilities are to assist the Home in the effective customer service, administration of the service operation to the specified standards of the Home, adhering to company and statutory regulations. The successful applicant for this role will deliver excellent customer service, have a positive 'can do' attitude, be willing to learn and show that they care.





We are looking for someone who can communicate well with others, can carry out instructions, is able to pay close attention to detail and will commit to providing outstanding service to our Residents and their families. Experience in a similar role is preferable but full training is provided.



Rewards and Benefits:



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme

Employee Assistance Programme

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Free Hot meal on shift



The ideal candidate will have



Relevant experience in addition to an empathy with the elderly

Effective communication skills

A confident telephone manner

Ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement.

