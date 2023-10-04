Pharmacy Manager by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Pharmacy Manager to join a leading private hospital based in Bath. This full-time role comes with a salary of £55,000 p/a and excellent benefits. You will be working predominately Monday - Friday (occasional Saturdays), working over 4 days can be considered for the right candidate.



As the Pharmacy Manager you can expect to:



- Oversee the day-to-day management of the department with a team of 10 Pharmacists and Technicians.

- Oversee and promote safe medicines management, encourage visibility across the hospital and provide clinical direction to the team.





In return you can expect to work within a hospital that is set in beautiful grounds and that has benefitted from major investment. Their facilities include 68 bedrooms, 3 theatres, Endoscopy and Pharmacy and they offer a variety of surgical services including orthopaedics, ENT, general surgery and cancer care and they are proud to have a Good CQC rating.



To apply for this Pharmacy Manager role, you must be a GPC-registered pharmacist. Experience managing teams within a hospital setting is preferred but candidates from a community/retail background with proven management experience will be considered. We also welcome applications from experienced Senior hospital pharmacists looking to take on their first management post.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £55,000 p/a and a benefits package and be joining a welcoming and inclusive culture.



To apply for this full-time Pharmacy Manager job in Bath, please contact Stroud Resourcing today.



