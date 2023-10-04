Senior Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Senior Care Assistant - Days

£12.54 per hour plus benefits

Full Time Hours

Paid breaks, free DBS and Uniform



A Top 20 Care Home group 2023!



Netley Court is a stunning residential and dementia care home based in Netley Abbey and are looking for a Senior Care Assistant to join the team.



We are looking to recruit an experienced Senior Carer with an NVQ Level 3 qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training. We provide full support and training and opportunities for career progression.



One of our company values is that we are passionate about care, so we are seeking someone who can demonstrate a kind, compassionate nature and someone will help and contribute to making a difference to our residents lives.



We offer a number of benefits, pension, retail discounts, employee assistance scheme, quarterly and annual team recognition awards, refer a friend scheme and more!



You role is to provide individual care as required by each resident in order to meet their personal needs whilst ensuring that each person's independence, choice and control is promoted at all times.





Person Specification



Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.