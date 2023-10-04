Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

An opportunity has arisen to join a highly regarded practice just outside of Aylesbury, with excellent commuting links from Aylesbury, Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard. The practice is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Prescribing Clinician (ANP or Paramedic Practitioner), to join their dynamic surgery team.

This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a practice that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. The practice is continuously implementing new strategies that can help improve patient access and care, with workload kept to a manageable and reasonable level as a result.

The role is looking for a Prescribing Clinician with Primary Care experience. You will have the chance to develop specialist interests.

Salary - £44,850 - £55,000 per annum + NHS pension + 6 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Buckingham and Aylesbury area

The surgery -

Highly reputable practice

Fantastic staff retention rates

A superb, pro-active partnership

CQC Good across the board

Very good clinical mix

High QOF achieving

Using Emis Web

Brilliant support from an open-minded and friendly partnership

Your role -

Full-time or part-time Prescribing Clinician

Flexibility with days

Focus of the role includes home visits, triaging and seeing the acute on the day demand

Reviewing and managing long-term condition clinics

Minor illness and minor injury

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Primary Care experience - REQUIREMENT

Opportunities to develop as a clinician

The benefits -

NHS pension

Private Medical Insurance

6 weeks leave annual leave

Very friendly and approachable partners

Opportunity to make a difference

Multi-disciplinary team

Training is ample

High staff retention

Good working environment

Support and career development

Generous salary

