Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

A fantastic opportunity to join a truly innovative GP training practice in the semi-rural South Banbury area. The practice benefits from a team of hugely supportive and respected partners, excellent clinical workloads, a fantastic multi-disciplinary team and an unparalleled reputation among patients and clinicians in the area.

Salary - £48,500- £55,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 28 days annual leave

Location - Banbury

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Highly reputable practice

Modern, fit-for-purpose building

Onsite parking

Outstanding team and support structure

Training practice

High QOF achieving

Fantastic staff retention rates

Your role -

Full-time Paramedic Practitioner

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Regular CPD and training

Utilise your Prescribing qualification (REQUIREMENT)

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on minor ailments and minor injury and urgent on the day appointments

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

Utilise your Primary Care experience (REQUIREMENT)

The benefits -

NHS pension

Very friendly and approachable partners

Opportunity to make a difference and shape the role to your skillset

Multi-disciplinary team

High staff retention

Fantastic patient feedback

Support and career development

Generous salary

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!



Rohan Fletcher