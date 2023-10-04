Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

If you're feeling undervalued and unappreciated, then this could be a role for you. This is an opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner to get involved with a wonderful team at a progressive teaching and research Practice, that emphasises patient care and staff well-being, capitalising on these key things:

Improving accessibility to patient care

Having a supportive and collaborative team

Staff-wellbeing

Being innovative and forward thinking

You would work to ensure that the greatest quality of care is delivered to all patients, particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments. They want a clinician who can come into the team offering their patients an excellent experience from start to finish, in a fantastic surgery that is not afraid to think outside the box as they wish to continually improve their levels of service to all patients for years to come.

Salary - £58,500 - £68,250 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Leicester

The surgery -

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Forward-thinking practice, passionate about ways to develop

Streamlined and efficient admin system

High staff retention

Doing a great deal for the local community

Passionate about development opportunities and training

Your role -

Full-time - part-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Deliver exceptional levels of care

Utilise your prescribing qualification

15-minute appointments

Telephone and face-to-face appointments

Focus on acute on the day appointments, minor illness, minor injuries

Special interests in long-term conditions beneficial but not mandatory

The benefits -

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Generous salary in accordance with experience

Exciting opportunity

Focus on work-life balance

