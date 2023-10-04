Healthcare Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Healthcare Assistants- Days

£11.20 per hour - paid breaks, free DBS & benefits

Full & Part-time hours available



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is a 85-bedroom care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best care and support. As part of the Village there are also 47 luxurious retirement apartments - Emerson Park - which have access to the range of first-class village facilities.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable carers to be part of the care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and training.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids

NVQ level 2 or equivalent qualifications if not willingness to attend

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing