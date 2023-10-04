Care Assistant by The Cinnamon Care Collection

Care Assistants - Nights

£11.20 per hour - paid breaks & DBS plus company benefits

Full-time & Part-time hours





A Top 20 Care Home Group 2023!



Emerson Grange is a 85-bedroom care home that provides the most luxurious surroundings and the very best in care and support. As part of the Village there are also 47 luxurious retirement apartments - Emerson Park - which have access to the range of first-class village facilities.



We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable care assistants to be part of the night care team looking after our residential, dementia and nursing residents.



We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional benefits; retail discounts, refer a friend scheme, employee awards and Nest Pension.



Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.



We are looking to recruit experienced carers, ideally with an NVQ qualification and with the desire to further their career within our home. We offer a comprehensive induction, mentorship, support and NVQ training.

