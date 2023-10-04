Clinical Deputy Manager by Future Care Group

Clinical Deputy Manager



Priory Court Care Home, KT17 1TJ

To co-ordinate the admission of clients via pre-admission assessment and compile a costed plan of care specific to the clients' needs and issues with desired outcomes. To seek agreement of client and/or relative, and ensure the plan is communicated to and implemented by staff.

Liaise with client representatives re advocacy, DoLs and Mental Capacity, and co-ordinate discussion involved with the client's situation including health care providers, guardians etc.

Audit care plan entries for accuracy, relevance and evidence of compliance, to ensure trained staff evaluate and review care plans at agreed time span and ensure that changes are communicated to staff and families.

Keep the GOM appraised of all safeguarding incidents, major incidents, and complaints, and maintain good communication.

To ensure that the correct systems for ordering, recording, and administering of medicines are implemented.

Write, give and receive client daily reports and provide written reports to the Operations Manager, Board of Directors, and appropriate external organisations.

To ensure that the relevant nursing risk assessments are implemented, evaluated, and reviewed on a regular basis.

To provide a pathway of communication to clients/families and Chief Operating Officer on changes in condition and ensure that regular reviews on all residents takes place irrespective of funding arrangements.

To ensure that all trained and healthcare staff remain up-to-date with clinical practices, and by way of supervision relevant training on a regular basis.

Ensure the Philosophy of the Home is adhered to.

To oversee the standard of holistic care delivered to the clients is understood by the staff and is actively promoted by all.

Working with the most up to date, state of the art Care Home IT Technologies.

Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Part of the management bonus scheme

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Priory Court Care Home in Epsom is a purpose-built residential home with the staff and facilities to provide round-the-clock care to residents with all types of needs. We have 89 spacious en-suite rooms in our home, each one set up for individual residents' needs.The role of the Deputy Manager is to manage all aspects of the Home's daily operation, ensuring that the highest possible standard of care is provided in accordance with company policy and registration with the CQC, where clients are enabled to live with dignity and wellbeing. Residents and families are encouraged to contribute to the care planning process, and respect their choices, diversity and always maintain their dignity.Long-term stay beds in the home aim to provide a 'real home' for Residents and to maintain their right to make independent decisions about their lifestyle. Residents are to be encouraged to retain as much independence as they have motivation and physical ability to do so and, where possible, to achieve more independence. All staff are expected to ensure a harmonious happy environment in which Residents can feel secure.The Deputy Manager works alongside the MS Service Manager and Administration Manager who will be responsible for all administration, human resources, communication and public relations issues that are of a non-nursing nature. In view of the wide diversification of duties, time management and the ability to prioritise are essential. Knowledge of IT is needed as the Home operates a Computerised Care Management System, and has time and attendance recording and appraisal systems.A staff development programme operates, and all trained staff are required to keep up-to-date in accordance with the NMC Registration.

The ideal candidate will have

RGN valid pin

DBS Check

Specialist Nursing Practices

Knowledge of Care Quality Commission (CQC) Guidelines.

Gold Standard Framework for end of life Care

Knowledge of Dementia Strategy and Dementia mapping is desired but not essential

