Imaging Manager by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Imaging Manager

Imaging Manager | Thames Valley | Competitive Salary plus excellent benefits | Full Time | Slough

Spire Thames Valley Hospital in Slough are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Imaging Manager. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with previous leadership experience to take the next step in their career. The Radiology Department is a forward thinking and friendly team specialising in; General X-ray (ODP, Ward and Theatres) Ultrasound, Mammography and MRI/CT.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Lead the radiology service against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department.

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Promote best practice in health & safety and security.

- Maintain a high level of service.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Apply correct use of technology.

- Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding.

- Adhere to all relevant healthcare standards and manage issues of governance and risk effectively.

- To ensure that effective systems are in place to manage stocks according to financial instructions, efficient utilisation, intelligent ordering and to work closely with the Finance Manager to ensure compliance with the above.

- Ensure all audits/reviews of the departments and their performance are undertaken and implement action plans in response to findings.

- To develop the marketing of the imaging service and deliver against targets. This will include responsibility for attracting to the service.

- Promote and maintain a close working relationship with external organisations to ensure standardisation and sharing of best practice.

- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

Who we're looking for:

- You must be a Qualified Radiographer with a valid HCPC registration with no restrictions.

- You must have previous experience in an imaging department at a senior level.

- Ability to manage, motivate, support, develop and lead the department.

- Competent across a range of diagnostic imaging skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on Rebecca.o'

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications