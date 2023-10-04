Bank Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Radiographer | Spire Murrayfield Hospital | Wirral | Plain Film/X-Ray/Fluro



Spire Murrayfield Hospital in Wirral are looking for experienced and dedicated General Radiographer's to join their staffing Bank to support with annual leave, sickness and other business cover requirements.



Duties and responsibilities

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained



Who we're looking for

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC .

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT.

- Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable but not essential.

- Have good communication skills

- Experience in general radiography and radiography in theatres

- Experience working in a UK healthcare setting within radiography



Working Hours: 0-37.5



Contract Type: Bank Contract



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.